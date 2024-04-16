Insider Buying: Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Director Buys 8,259 Shares of Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35.

Miroslav Wicha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Miroslav Wicha acquired 3,600 shares of Haivision Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,704.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Miroslav Wicha acquired 240 shares of Haivision Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,149.60.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.70. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 0.52. Haivision Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of C$34.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2697701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

