Insider Buying: Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Director Buys 8,259 Shares of Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35.
Miroslav Wicha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Miroslav Wicha acquired 3,600 shares of Haivision Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,704.00.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Miroslav Wicha acquired 240 shares of Haivision Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,149.60.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.70. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 0.52. Haivision Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
