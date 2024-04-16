Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 943,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.