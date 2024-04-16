Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,404 shares of company stock worth $15,792,460. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

