Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.26. 841,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.