Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88 on May 20th

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 171.52 ($2.14) on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 154.50 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of £326.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,858.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.