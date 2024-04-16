Invesco Bond Income Plus (BIPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.88 on May 20th

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock opened at GBX 171.52 ($2.14) on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 154.50 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market cap of £326.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,858.67 and a beta of 0.39.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
