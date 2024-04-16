Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Lifted by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 105,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,082. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

