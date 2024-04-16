Invesco LLC Acquires Shares of 3,470 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.