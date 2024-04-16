Invesco LLC Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

