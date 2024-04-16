Invesco LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

STT stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

