Invesco LLC Reduces Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Saia by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.84.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $576.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

