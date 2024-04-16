Invesco LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.47.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
