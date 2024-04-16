Invesco LLC Sells 353 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

