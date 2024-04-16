Invesco LLC Takes $215,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Invesco LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

