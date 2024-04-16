Invesco LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $481,621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $248.41 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.60.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

