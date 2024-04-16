Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.68

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 231281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.