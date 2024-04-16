Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 168,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 90,284 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $45.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

