Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

