Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 175,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

