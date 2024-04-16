Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 444,604 shares. The company has a market cap of $545.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

