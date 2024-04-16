Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 9,771,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

