Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $231,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,973. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.82.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

