Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $601,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,962,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.05. 144,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

