Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 122 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,672,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. 264,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

