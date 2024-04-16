Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 32,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.