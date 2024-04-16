Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.83. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The company has a market cap of $822.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.

