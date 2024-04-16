Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.51. 245,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,552. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average is $226.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

