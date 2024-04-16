Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. 1,925,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

