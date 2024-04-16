Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 351 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $177.29. 198,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,557. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average of $170.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

