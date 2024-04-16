Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

