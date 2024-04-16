Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 139,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

