Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $2.75. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/3/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Maxeon Solar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.