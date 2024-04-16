Investors Research Corp Acquires 234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

