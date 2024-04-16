Investors Research Corp Acquires 333 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IUSG stock opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.