Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $326.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.67 and a 200 day moving average of $304.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

