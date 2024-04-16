Investors Research Corp Buys 359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

