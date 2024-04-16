Investors Research Corp Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

