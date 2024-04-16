Investors Research Corp Has $602,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

