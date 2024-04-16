Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

