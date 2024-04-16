Investors Research Corp Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after acquiring an additional 511,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

