Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.