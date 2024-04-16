Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

