Investors Research Corp Sells 3,579 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Mativ were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MATV opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -7.07%.

Insider Activity at Mativ

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.