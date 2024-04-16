Investors Research Corp Sells 800 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -206.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

