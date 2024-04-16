Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

