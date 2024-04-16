Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,645 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,424,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,370,000 after purchasing an additional 284,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

