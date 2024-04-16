Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Iofina Trading Down 12.2 %
Iofina stock opened at GBX 21.08 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.44 million, a P/E ratio of 526.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.50.
About Iofina
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iofina
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buckle Up or Bail Out? The Self-Driving Taxi Market’s Risky Ride
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.