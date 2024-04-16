Iofina (LON:IOF) PT Lowered to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Iofina Trading Down 12.2 %

Iofina stock opened at GBX 21.08 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Iofina has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.44 million, a P/E ratio of 526.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.50.

Get Iofina alerts:

About Iofina

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.