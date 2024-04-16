iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,643. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

