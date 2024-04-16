iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

