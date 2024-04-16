iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,653. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

