iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 1,772,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,142. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

